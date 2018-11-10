'We are agents of change:' Girls share why they are proud to be girls

More
"GMA" asked girls around the world what makes them proud to be a woman in honor of the International Day of the Girl.
1:29 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'We are agents of change:' Girls share why they are proud to be girls
Teen parents as you get to see you couldn't shoot. I'm proud to be. Who. That night and fifty forty. You can't yeah against me fun I can't. I. So strong cost. I'm proud to even if the TVI. Isn't something to eat I'm me. Underneath it might eaten. As like any. They are content down. I children. So my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58425228,"title":"'We are agents of change:' Girls share why they are proud to be girls","duration":"1:29","description":"\"GMA\" asked girls around the world what makes them proud to be a woman in honor of the International Day of the Girl.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/agents-change-girls-share-proud-girls-58425228","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.