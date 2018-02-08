{"id":56975820,"title":"Alexis Ohanian: It's 'absurd' that men feel threatened by successful women","duration":"4:00","description":"The Reddit co-founder has added two very important titles to his name in the past 12 months -- husband to Serena Williams and dad to their daughter, Olympia.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/alexis-ohanian-absurd-men-feel-threatened-successful-women-56975820","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}