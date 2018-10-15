Alyssa Milano reflects on #MeToo movement one year later

More
The actress and activist speaks out live on "GMA" one year after the #MeToo hashtag went mega-viral and started a global movement.
4:52 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alyssa Milano reflects on #MeToo movement one year later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58501621,"title":"Alyssa Milano reflects on #MeToo movement one year later","duration":"4:52","description":"The actress and activist speaks out live on \"GMA\" one year after the #MeToo hashtag went mega-viral and started a global movement.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/alyssa-milano-reflects-metoo-movement-year-58501621","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.