Transcript for The best moments backstage at the American Music Awards

We have more now on that red hot night at the American music awards. T.J. Holmes was there on the red carpet and backstage for all the biggest moments. He's joins us again. Hey, T.J. Reporter: Hey, stra, remember, I was live there in studio then I had to get to the airport, get on a plane, get out to L.A. Race to the red carpet to try to catch some of these celebrities before they went in. I got here in time to talk to a lot including one special young lady who when she saw me couldn't wait to say, good morning, America. And it is the spiceiest good morning, America ever recorded on camera. Give me some perspective, please. A year ago, a few years ago, you been grinding from where you were to where you are leading the amas in nominations. Put this thing in perspective. It feels amazing and such a wild thing. You know what I'm saying? I feel like every obstacle I surpassed it then people said I would be a one-hit wonder then I did an album then I got pregnant and I don't know what will happen with my career then I still jumped up, pregnant and all and it's like, levels, level, levels and I keep people ??? I like million dollar bills ??? ??? like Mario they call me -- Reporter: While new stars like cardi B owned the stage there was a tribute to Aretha Franklin that left fans, family and fellow artists in awe. ?????? Very appreciative for all the love that they've given for the last two months or so because it was a great outpouring from the people and we just really appreciated it. Reporter: What has it been like? I guess where is the family now? Oh, we're all good. You know, one thing she always stressed to us coming together as a family and how important that unit was so we've been there for each other and just like anything as a family we'll get through it. ??? I first believed ??? I am so honored to be even invited here and to be a part of this celebration for my sister that's gone home. ?????? Reporter: Even for megastars like SHAWN Mendes, it was a night to appreciate your fellow artists. It was amazing. This was one of the craziest award shows ever. I think the thing is you never forget how incredible of musicians people are and these are people I looked up to and basically tried to create music because of them. All right, so, stra, all of you I owe you an apology. That good morning America came from cardi B. It was supposed to be in there. It got taken out. I wish I could do the impression but only cardi B can give you the cardi B good morning America. We had it at 8:00. You had it? Yeah. T.J., it was the spiceiest ever. How could we not use it? Y'all took it from me and used it for your own purposes. That was my moment. That's what we did. T.J., thank you. Nobody better to do that than

