Transcript for Beyonce pays homage to Toni Braxton for Halloween

follow the Victoria's secret models. We'll start off "Pop news" with two of my favorite things, Halloween and Beyonce. So we know Beyonce loves paying tribute to her favorite artists and channeled Toni Braxton. Look at phoni Braxton and perfectly creates her debut album. The resemblance is uncanny. There is the original. There you go. Beyonce went all the way and sported the classic white chain top and gold earrings. Look at this side by side. Unbelievable. Pretty close. And ready to feel old, everybody. That album came out 25 years ago. I'm pretty sure the real Toni Braxton looks exactly the same, though. Oh, wow. And Beyonce wasn't the only star that went all out. Heidi Klum outdid herself at her annual Halloween bash transforming into princess Fiona and took us behind the scenes on Instagram. Yeah, this transformation is unreal. So she shows us in this video the nearly ten-hour transformation process. Ten hours? Ten hours. You thought it look long for us to get ready. Your Halloween costume -- is this she even uses prosthetics to get the full look. Not just that but convinced her boyfriend to do the same. That is commitment. That's love. Would you wear a prosthetic Halloween costume. Would I wear one, absolutely. Not ten hours. That's a long time. I'm not that committed. Good question for George. That's an easy answer. No. We also have a "Pop news" exclusive to end things on. Winter is coming and so is the final season of HBO's "Game of thrones." Well, now we are getting our very first look at what is to come. Emilia Clarke and kit Harington, daenerys and Jon snow are on the new cover of "Entertainment weekly" and reveal details about the battle scene that is supposed to be the most sustained action sequence made for television or film. Kit Harington explains why he chose not to read the full script. What's the point of reading it myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends. Wow. They're also, by the way -- they are playing it very, very cleese to the vest here. The cast was told don't even take a photo of your boots on the ground of the set. The article will be live on entertainmentweekly.com and HBO will only say the last season of "Game of thrones" will premiere sometime in 2019. Guy, why even had our own khaleesi here yesterday and she -- I tried and tried and asked her all these questions. Our executive broadcast producer Simone. Including film. That's a lot of rivals. Think about all the epic battles they've already had. The idea they'll outdo themselves. I'm excited. All right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.