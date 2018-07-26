Beyonce shares rare photos of twins Rumi and Sir

She also posted photos from a recent European family vacation.
0:15 | 07/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Beyonce shares rare photos of twins Rumi and Sir
Beyoncé Jay shared adorable where pictures of her twins. This business and so her and her daughter room Meehan here is Jay-Z with -- the couple brought the two and adorable arriving on tour with them in Europe. And look at what a fabulous lives they have good for them.

