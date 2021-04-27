Broadway theaters dim lights in memory of Sidney Poitier

To honor the life of actor and director Sidney Poitier, who died of heart failure at age 94, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of their theaters for one minute on Jan. 19.

