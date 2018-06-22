Here are some of the other countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal

More
This year marks the three-year anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S. Here are other countries that have made it legal.
1:54 | 06/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Here are some of the other countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal
This morning the Supreme Court recognized that the constitution guarantees marriages while doing so they reaffirm. And all Americans. Titles from equal protection of the law. That all people should be treated equally. Regardless of who they are or who they look. By the power recently announced that it means by the state of new. I not renewed few married congratulations. It's definitely. OK. No. Need and it's. Okay. A bid and the the nanny and we. OK. Yeah. Okay. It's. Oh yeah okay. Okay. OKV. May. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56066520,"title":"Here are some of the other countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal","duration":"1:54","description":"This year marks the three-year anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S. Here are other countries that have made it legal.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/countries-sex-marriage-officially-legal-56066520","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.