Transcript for 'DWTS' pros give a preview for the upcoming New York City Night episode

one of the couples tied at the top of the leaderboard joining us now. Great to have Demarcus ware and Lindsay Arnold. Hi, guys. So we're seeing them live from L.A. That you better take a nap this afternoon. For sure. Oh yeah. We're tired. We'll need it. You are tied at the top of the leaderboard right now. How are you feeling going into tonight? Good. Really confident, but the competition is very stiff. Yeah. I think being at the top of the leaderboard puts a little pressure on us. We have to uphold that standard. So we want to kill it tonight. You guys met it last week. Tell us about that leap, Demarcus. You know, the thing is that was probably one of the hardest things I have ever done before. It's harder than sacking a quarterback. That's for sure. It was a little terrifying for me at first, but we got through this fear and he never landed on me so we're good. You are good, and tonight new York City night. We can't wait for that. All of us here in New York here at "Gma," so Lindsay, what are you looking forward to? Well, I actually heard that "Gma" might be taking place tonight. Might have a little moment in our show tonight. I'm really excited. You have to watch closely. Okay, good. We'll watch out for it. And Demarcus, how does new York City inspire you? Are we going to see something? It's being involved, man. I have to make sure I bring all the glitz and glamor. I'm inspired to do something big this week. Von Miller made it all the way to week seven back in season 22. He had some advice for you on Instagram. I'm telling you, man. When the lights -- when the lights get bright, man, you just got to hold it in. Don't squint. Just let it go. You had it, bro. You had it, bro. He's a nut. You know, we heard that. He is a nut. Yep. He is a nut. Let me tell you what. In the best way possible. Yeah. He said, just have as much personality as you can and just have some fun. Looks like you're having a lot of fun. We can't wait to see what happens tonight. Quickly, who are you most worried about? Thank you. Thanks a lot. "Dancing with the stars" tonight at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. Wednesday of course, the booted couple will be here live and

