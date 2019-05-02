Transcript for 'Empire' hate crime: new details released

on "Empire" star jussie smollett and the Chicago police released the incident report of what happened and Alex Perez is covering it in Chicago. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, that's right. Those new details coming from this newly released police report. Some parts have been redacted. Now, according to reports, the actor initially did not want to report the incident but was convinced by his creative director to notify authorities. Now, the star of the show "Empire" told investigators his attackers, two masked men, actually referenced the schmoe and called him racial and homophobic flurs before battering him in the face, putting a noose around his neck and pureeing an unknown chemical on him. The report says he was bruised and indicates the attackers used hands, feet and teeth as weapons and the report reveals Molinaro was sober and was able to show authorities where exactly the attack happened. So far no arrests have been made.

