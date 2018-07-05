Exclusive 'Roseanne' sneak peek: Roseanne confronts her neighbors

More
In a new episode of "Roseanne" that airs on Tuesday, Roseanne confronts her neighbors, and they find out that they are both scared of each other.
0:22 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exclusive 'Roseanne' sneak peek: Roseanne confronts her neighbors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54978545,"title":"Exclusive 'Roseanne' sneak peek: Roseanne confronts her neighbors ","duration":"0:22","description":"In a new episode of \"Roseanne\" that airs on Tuesday, Roseanne confronts her neighbors, and they find out that they are both scared of each other. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/exclusive-roseanne-sneak-peek-roseanne-confronts-neighbors-54978545","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.