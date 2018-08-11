Transcript for George Clooney auctions off motorcycle for charity

Good morning to our great audience and to you and we'll begin with Mr. George Clooney. Seems George is letting go of a prize possession. Auctioning off his beloved harley-davidson motorcycle at the behest of his wife, Amal. You know the deal. Happy wife, happy life. He's done with two wheels for good. He says following that very scary accident, you guys remember, this summer in Italy when he was hit by a car when riding a scooter. The bike is listed on Ebay. Right now the bidding is up to about $26,000. It is a limited edition. Has only 25 miles on the odometer. I guess she was already working on that. It will be signed by Clooney himself if you are the buyer. The entire sale because he does not really need the money he's giving to charity. It will go to an organization, yeah. It's a beautiful organization. I just looked it up this morning called homes for our troops. It's a charity that builds own donates specially adapted homes for wounded veterans. The bidding ends around this time next week so check that out. Yep, no more two wheels for George. Also, Oscar winner Emma Thompson received Britain's highest award Wednesday accepting her damehood which is, of course, the female equivalent of becoming a knight. She revealed she has known prince William since he was little and are such dear friends when she received the honor she said I can't kiss you, can I? The future king answered lovingly, no, don't. Thompson starred in one of the great holiday movies of all time, "Love actually." Love her. It's the 15th anniversary. Is it? Yes. How did you know that? 15th anniversary -- George, I love "Love actually." Congratulations to dame Emma. She now joins the ranks of Dames Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Julia Andrews among others. She was here not too long ago. She is a hoot. She is so funny. Can you imagine when prince William -- oh, yes, oh, yes. George, there's a lot of protocol involved. I don't know it but there is protocol. Finally, as you guys know we all just dealt with daylight saving this weekend. Imagine not having to set your clocks two times a year. Earlier in the fall. Well, voters in California can 60% voted yes that it would spring forward all year long. That would mean darker mornings but sun later into the day and many argue it is outdated. I learn it was created during World War II to conserve power. The change would mean more daylight later into the evening, that could be a boost to the economy. A negative, it would not get light until almost 8:00 A.M. In the winter in L.A. That's tough. Nobody wakes up that early in L.A. Anyway. Okay. I disagree. A minor detail before the golden state feels like they're getting more golden. A federal law would be required before this goes into effect. Okay. Do you guys know that the two states that always are daylight savings, Arizona -- And Indiana. Indianapolis never changes. Oh, I didn't know that. I know Hawaii. Now there are three states. Part of Indiana. Part of Indiana. What do you guys think? Would you want it to be -- The morning doesn't affect us.

