Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Melania Trump speaks out about #MeToo movement

Have to deal with her husband's alleged infidelities has history on your marriage EX 62 hot lips from GMA today. What is your take about the need to movement I support that Lehman and believed to be hurt we need to support them. And it's you know also men not just Lehman teaching men have been in the news that had been accused of sexual assault sexual harassment have been treated unfairly we need to have an easy high that in that instance you know. That if you don't use of something so that begins. Value to leading passer in NFL history do you ever think you'd hear those words. Associated with the man who helped her Edmonton and absolutely and every step of the way it's just been such an unbelievable journey. And it just makes me feel so grateful grateful for this opportunity to play this game and those in my life that have believed in me along the way. This is based on the true story and I know you're agent when he bought the teeth that this could be kind of tough because the character you're playing you've actually pretty handsome man right. Very Smart. You know my agent said David chess is a pretty sexy guys that you're gonna have to Stephanopoulos. I've and I think failed to misery who. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.