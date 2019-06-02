Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Susan Lucci opens up about her heart health scare

62 hot list from candidate to days. I was actually in fatigue and I suddenly found what I had heard someone. On TV interview years ago a woman say. Leading up to a heart attack. Had felt like. And elephant most pressing her chest thank goodness that I was not home because I probably would have said I'll I just need to lay down why do you think we dismissed symptoms I think that we are not our own to do list you just need to listen to your symptoms and act on them.

