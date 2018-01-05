Transcript for Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her engagement

We go to our interview with Gwyneth paltrow, the mom is busy running her lifestyle site goop and she's planning her upcoming wedding. Kayna Whitworth sat down to talk about her. Reporter: Gwyneth paltrow is brimming with happiness. It's a very happy time. Reporter: The 45-year-old actor, lifestyle mogul and mom says she couldn't be happier to add bride-to-be to that list. What's your favorite bride moment? I think just feeling, you know, I'm super lucky and I have these incredible relationships in my life to feel that love and support from our community is really, really special, just it makes me cry every time. The kids, are they excited for the wedding. Yes they are. This is the actual first wedding. Yes, Chris and I eloped so I've never had a wedding or any of these fun bride kind of things so I'm really enjoying myself. Reporter: In January the couple announced their engagement on the cover of "Goop" magazine's sex and love themed issue. Long popular among subscribers and the subject of their new book "The sex issue". Everything you've ever wanted to know about sexual, seduction and desire. When the editors came and said we want to wry a new "Joy of sex" for the modern person I thought it was a great idea because I think that sexuality is an important topic and I think sometimes people think it's taboo and don't want to talk about it. There is literally nothing off-limits in this book. Why did you want to go so bold with it. I think we're living in a time where there's so much access to everything. I mean, I have a 12-year-old boy and I live in fear that he's going to learn all about sex from the internet and so I think you -- in this day an age you're going to write a book about sex and sexuality you have to cover everything. Reporter: Wanting to eliminate shame and create a culture of understanding, paltrow says she hopes the book will ignite conversations about the vast landscape of sexuality. For "Good morning america" kayna Whitworth, ABC news, los Angeles. The book is out today and Gwyneth paltrow and the goop team are heading a summit in los Angeles in June.

