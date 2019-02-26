Transcript for Harry, Meghan pet a horse, exchange cookbook with famous chef on Morocco tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapping up their action-packed tour of Morocco. It's their last trip before their baby's arrival. Despite being nearly seven months pregnant or roughly, Meghan Markle is hardly taking it easy. She hit the ground running in Morocco. From mountains to markets this royal trip had it all. Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Morocco was action packed as they set out to raise awareness about several causes dear to them. First stop a girls boarding house high in the atlas mountains where the duke and duchess met young girls who can access education thanks to a British organization and showed off French as they chatted to the girls and Meghan had her hands painted in henna that aims to bring traditional luck to the and then she wore dior and dimes for a glitzy reception at the ambassador's residence. The final day started with a riding stable to see equine therapy for children and attended a cooking case and tried all sorts of Moroccan cuisine and Meghan gave the chef a copy of her cookbook together and looked at arts and crafts and ended with an audience with the Moroccan king. They have a chance to catch their breath before flying back to the uk later today expected to be the duchess' last foreign trip. They are due to welcome the royal baby this spring.

