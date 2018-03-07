Transcript for Harvey Weinstein faces new charges involving 3rd woman

Now to new trouble for haey Weinstein. Thdisgraced movie mul is now facing new sexual assault charges this morning. This time involving a third woman. ABC's linsey Davis is here with thedetails. These new ces could send him to prison for the rest of his life. Reporter: That' right. Dozense accused him wrongd including Ashley Judd and rose Mcgowan but the previous indictments sm from allegations F only twowomen, now there is a third accuser, a won that Weinstein allegedly assaulted in 2006 and she tested Friday. Prosecutors are now charging Weinstein with twoounts of predatory seal assault and each ces a minimum O ten years to life in prisoif convd. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and other charges now free on a million D bill and earned on new charges next week. His lawyer says he will plead guilty to those charges as we and said to charge Mr. Weinstein as a predar when the interactions were each consensual is Simplot justified but thetrict attoey not backing down asking for more ACCs to come forward say pubcly yesterday if you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged there is still time toursue justice. Cecilia. Okay, linsey, thank U.

