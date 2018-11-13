Transcript for Hugh Jackman dishes on 'The Front Runner' live on 'GMA'

We are back with our friend Hugh Jackman. He does it all, everything from action movies to musicals and now he's taking on political scandal in "The front runner" and plays senator Gary hart, whose campaign crashed to Earth after an affair. Is that your announcement speech? You said, you said we must hold ourselves accountable to the highest possible standards of integrity and ethics. Then why are we standing here? Why are we standing in an alley on Saturday night? Did you think you owe it to us -- Owe it to you? The only thing I deny somehow you have the right to ask me these things. You're running for president. I'm aware of that. It's in the papers. I know full well what my responsibilities are. Do you know yours? Yeah, I got to congratulate you. You captured Gary hart so well. Thank you. In this movie and what a challenge to play someone who is going to go watch the movie. Oh, yeah, it was -- first of all, thank you for saying that because you were a big part of our research, the documentary, the war room which we all watched the entire room, Jason Reitman who co-wrote it made us see it because we wanted it to feel like what a real campaign was, that Waldron and, yes, I've never played someone alive. It's obviously true events and knowing that that person who I'm now friends with and I ad Meyer greatly was going to see the film. You saw him before. Have you seen him since. No, we spoke a lot. Yesterday and I went to stay with him and went up with him and Lee and Andrea and jack, so we, yeah, I spent some time with him and he was amazingly open and warm. He met me at the airport, curbside. Drove me back to his house and answered any questions I had. Played a senator, I hear your wife calls you senator. What is that about. I have a little bit of a habit because I was a waiter and worked at a gas station so every time I go into a restaurant, I always say, what's your name and she's oh, senator Jackman, but I just -- my mum always said make sure everybody feels appreciated. Every person on the planet needs to feel appreciated. Doesn't matter what they do. Who they are and that was always drummed into me so if I ever do that with a waiter or a gas station attendant, she always makes fun of me. Tempted by politic. Not really. I think I'm too thin skinned. The moment you sign up for politics, first of all, immediately half the plank net hates you and then a good percentage of them are literally trying to run you off the road. That's one thing you captured about Gary. He bristled. He was a very public person and running for the most public job in the world, the president of the United States so there was this push and pull with him and he was -- still is, I shouldn't -- he's an incredible intellect. Had so many great ideas and really could see into the future in many, many ways and he found it really difficult to kind of go with that and the ideas and governing with people wanting to know whether he wore boxers or briefs or what his dog's name is. That's what happens. How is this relevant? And that's what the movie is about, what is relevant over what is interesting. And makes the viewers go figure that out for themselves and mentioned director Jason Reitman. Congratulations to you as well. Thank you. Hugh is Australian. You're a Canadian. What is it about this moment that you wanted to capture? That draws an Australian and Canadian. Just a little perspective. Look, I'm like everyone here, I wake up and I wonder, you know, how the heck did we get here? I think we're all feeling that no matter what you believe in, what side you're on. This story, it felt like there were seeds that took us to 2018. You see that and you almost look at the way that Gary hart handled things back then and you think, boy, that's almost quaint. That's not what would happen today. It's amazing how quick things have changed and there's something that the author of the book identified about the birth of the 24-hour news cycle and the beginning of the conversation about gender and the beginning of the conversation about what is a public life, what is a private life that all came to a head in this one week. As time goes by you just celebrated a big birthday. 50. Yeah. Was it a big one for you. I mean, I was totally fine with it. But -- and my wife was -- I was like, we don't need to do much. Deb was no having that so we had a party and we danced. You know, when you dance you kind of like feel like you've got out of a swimming pool fully clothed like the sweat dripping and that was great, so, you know, it was like all the women's shoes off dancing on tables, it was great fun. Fantastic. Help barrettday. "The front runner" out in select

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.