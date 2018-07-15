Ice cream chains offering buy-one-get-one promos for National Ice Cream Day

More
Sam Champion reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
3:19 | 07/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ice cream chains offering buy-one-get-one promos for National Ice Cream Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56596659,"title":"Ice cream chains offering buy-one-get-one promos for National Ice Cream Day","duration":"3:19","description":"Sam Champion reports the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/ice-cream-chains-offering-buy-promos-national-ice-56596659","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.