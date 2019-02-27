Transcript for Janet Jackson announces a Las Vegas residency

Own it, baby. Own it. That's a super cool video. That took me -- that was so hard to do. I fell off that wall so many times. But you got back up. I got back up. You had to get back up because the wall kept moving. Oh, yeah. We love having all three of you here. Okay. So y'all feel free to weigh in as Lara is doing her little "Pop news" thing. He encourage. Right. We ready? Good morning, everybody. Good morning to our judges and to our audience. I tried to pick stories I thought my new friends my relate to so let's start with this. "Rhythm nation" has a new capital. That would be Las Vegas, people. Janet Jackson joining the likes of Celine, Britney and gaga opening her own Las Vegas residency. Who is in? I am so excited. Get those ticket, though, it's only 15 shows. It's at the mgm. That was's a short one. How many did you do? I did 30. 30, okay. If you're going to be there you got to be there. But you know what, Janet will be there. This is called "Metamorphosis." Through her music she'll show her transformation from a young girl who dealt with self-esteem issues to a woman who has become a global icon. I love that. The show -- That video alone, that show will also feature a 30th anniversary celebration of the 1989 hit "Rhythm nation." Yes, go, robin. Go, robin. Oh, yes. You got it. It's miss Jackson if you're nasty. Miss Jackson, ah. Jackson's residency opens may 17th. Opening up to the judges we know Lionel has done it, Katy, would you guys do it? Yeah, of course, I mean I guess. They would have so much fun. Well, it is, you know, a lot -- it is cool to leave your stuff there and like go to Vegas and have all your instruments there and walk in and do your show, build your shows but it's all about -- I never spend a night in Vegas or it's too much trouble. The problem is there's no place you can go. With our shows outside of Vegas you can go anywhere else but in Vegas you stay in Vegas. Where can you go because everything is like you're part of the fabric of Vegas so every time -- there's Lionel. Hey, there's Lionel. Hey, there's -- That keeps you out of trouble. Well, yeah. All right. Another musical pop -- yes. ??? Can't touch this ??? Come on, judges. ?????? I told you. Hammer time. Lionel threw his back out but that's all right. Caffeine. Caffeine, this morning. So thank you so much, MC hammer for this exclusive. He announced he has the biggest names in hip-hop and R & B from the '80s and '90s to go on tour. He's calling it hammer's house party and this is a party, all right, listen, joining him in the tour, en vogue, sir mix-a-lot, kid 'N play and coolio. That's good. That's good. Brings me right back. That's good. So put on your hammer pants, George Stephanopoulos, get ready to pump it up. George, for some weird reason I don't just see George in those pants. Can't touch this. Tickets go on sale this Friday, everybody. Hammer's house party kicks off in Tallahassee, Florida, on April 6th. There you go. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Miley Cyrus under cover. Take a look at this sneak peek for the season 11 premiere of rupaul's drag race. Miley dressed as a crew member and called herself berry and the disguise gave her access to the drag race work room where she can mix it up with the 15 queens competing this season. Who wouldn't want to be a fly on that wall. She had a great time. Can you imagine. This is the third consecutive diva to front the season premiere and falls in the footsteps of gaga, Christina Aguilera and Cyrus will guest judge when the show premieres tomorrow night. Thank you. That is "Pop news." Okay. Stick around -- Miley, is that you? I was jealous of Miley's facial hair. Sing the climb. ?????? Robin, robin, do you understand? I understand. I just want to you understand what I go through. These are the best years of your life. They say life begins at the end of your comfort zone. I'm at the end of my comfort zone.

