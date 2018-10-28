Transcript for Jason Derulo gives fans surprise of a lifetime after canceled concert

Time for "Pop news." Adrianne is here. What's going on? We start with an update for the search for this couple whose proposal was caught in yosemite national park. Do you remember this? Yes. We did it here. A photographer took to social media to find these love birds. Guess what? We found them. Where are they? They came forward saying this was them. The picture made the rounds enough that they reached out. It't's a beautiful picture. They live in Los Angeles. I know. Their grandchildren will be staring at that picture. They say it was their second proposal. Wa wa. Eva, it was cute. I don't know. What happened the first one? She said no the first time. He probably proposed at the apartment or maybe over dinner and then he wanted to do something powerful like that. Maybe she was like you get a B minus. I want a better one. Up your game. He certainly upped his game. Charlie, you won. Now we all know about it. Jason derulo, he did right by his fans. Look how many people were there. The singer's concert in Prague had to be canceled due to safety concerns. So he performed on the balcony of his hotel. ?????? he just got a Mike and was like I can't let these fans go away. We have to reschedule the concert. I'm going to give them a little

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.