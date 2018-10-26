Transcript for Jennifer Lopez sports large diamond ring, ignites engagement rumors

We ready go for "Pop news." Let's do it. But you know what, Jennifer Lopez, let's talk. Jenny from the block has been sporting a very large rock, have you seen it? Engagement rumors are in hyper drive after A-Rod posted a video of the two having baseball fun in game two of the world series. Take a look at this. Here we are at Fenway. 2-1, dodgers. Jennifer, what's the sign? Yeah, she's calling signs. All I can see, all you can see is that baseball size diamond. Mind you, it is on her right hand. That has not stopped the internet or us from speculating. It's the wrong hand. And she can buy any diamond she wants for herself and those two, it's not as if they're keeping their romance a secret so if there's something to tell us they are up front and will tell us. That's how I feel about it. My goodness. Yeah. Listen, this is the show where we talk about every clothing change that the royal family makes. I'm sorry I got so animated. Everyone was talking about this. This was the top story on social media this morning. It is my job to share, hence -- It was news for me. There you go. And I know you're very close with him so get him on speed dial. I'm not going to ask if he's engaged. I know. Matt Damon in the news all over the internet. His career on fire and now he is too literally. The 48-year-old Oscar winner caught on camera. That's him right there fully engulfed in flames. We know he does his own stunts. This is big, though. We have learned it's for a scene from his upcoming movie "Ford versus ferrari." It is based on the true story of the battle between Ford and ferrari to win the coveted LE mans race and he plays Carol Shelby opposite Christian bale, quite a cast. That will burn up screens next June. Know it well. Finally this morning, Justin Bieber's burritogate. Let's get into it. This photo, what appears to be the biebs eating a burrito. It's sort of a corn on the cob style situation. Sending social media into a tizzy. Comments like does he not know how a burrito works? The suggestion that Bieber thinks it's a harmonica. For the record, chipotle got involved. Known for their massive burritos and weighed in writing we don't have a problem with. Eat your burrito however you want. Has anybody ever eating a burrito corn on the cob style? No. Here at "Gma," to each his own. Judgment-free zone.

