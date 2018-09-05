Jordan Peele announces new film

More
The film, "Us," is expected to star Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
0:52 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jordan Peele announces new film

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55045979,"title":"Jordan Peele announces new film ","duration":"0:52","description":"The film, \"Us,\" is expected to star Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/jordan-peele-announces-film-55045979","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.