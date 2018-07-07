Transcript for Kaley Cuoco has shoulder surgery 5 days after getting married

I'm about his rap community rating Sutton all right here we go let's get to right now so even movie stars have honeymoon they don't always go as planned. Just ask Big Bang theory that chilly welcome now five days after tying the knot with husband Carl cook. Dili posted this picture with the caption when your honeymoon is shoulder surgery. And your husband looks just as happy. I'm sure you'll be posting tangible area's Jim she was right so we don't really know why or what that shoulder it's that was but remember they were married his horse ranch. In San Diego so we don't really know what happened but the honeymoon is not a sign of how the marriage. He then look happy there. Yet people actually filed an hour tried Ambac better Hadley he Sheehan work on morphine and hard to talk. All right okay okay okay okay dozens best if you're not there you're missing out it's a big party and New Orleans is full of great parties but this one may be the biggest went ever. Because it was a real popular kids in that movie girls' trip or so yeah I mean there's film there's art there's of course food and singing. Miguel led GMA tag along as he went in search of local favorites like oysters it was a great way to Europe for its performance overnight take a look. You know what makes essence festival super unique is that energy. First and foremost you're never gonna get a gathering of this many ethnic people for festival anywhere else. Here in the United States under super excited and I noticed so much love. From the music and artist talent it's going to be had a nice remember the time. Now Miguel's ascension tour kicks off in Boston next month. Attendance is also expected to soared just one year after residents of the girls' trip movie and there's still lots going on tomorrow at essence that's now. You know pop news is a big deal when you're updating your own story so here we go. A woman who gave her boyfriend kit Kat and then he eats it in that's what totally the wrong way on I know I'd make this better. He eats it in the wrong way to people it's what I was saying well the news you've just got to break up with him. But Haley Byrd stopped by Evan will side and just days ago ever presented her with this. Working with kids got to make out. Extra special with a custom made ring box and posted these picks now apparently. The different ways to each kit cats are not relationship breakers not deal breaker and she threatened him. No she said yes I'll just. She's in she's then and and Twitter agrees they think it's a beautiful thing the beautiful relationship today is world chocolate day lot wolf chocolate day. So Godiva helped us with all the goodies to lots of stuff to celebrate like their wonderful city of dream and goal gift boxes you can also resembles of a new popular drink they've got called. Godiva chocolates are all that don't have those dangerous you can go to the boutique and get low fat funeral. How are you really cannot be candy and not even at our finger at him NA samples did a Smart guy Sam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.