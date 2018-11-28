Transcript for Keala Settle reveals she had a stroke

Now to our "Gma" cover story, "The greatest showman" actress Keala settle revealing real-life drama mind what she calls the biggest performance of her life while she sang at this year's Oscar. It's a "People" magazine exclusive and Paula is back with that. I love her, I love this performance and have so much more respect. She was rehearsing for her oscars performance when a sharp pain shot through her skull. She collapsed. She could not move and the only words she was able to say was help. The beginning of 2018 was a whirlwind for actress Keala settle. Starring alongside Hugh Jackman in "The greatest showman," belting out the film's iconic song "This is me." That song earned her a spot performing at the academy awards, but during rehearsals for that performance, settle felt a sharp pain in her head. She collapsed to the floor and it was like she describes it like she heard and egg pop on top of her head. Reporter: She learned she had suffered a stroke telling "People" magazine the stroke could have happened to me at any time. It just so happened this was before the biggest performance of my life. Doctors say that a transient ischemic attack may be an important warning of an impending bigger stroke and in settle's case doctors recommended surgery. But she delayed so that she could have this moment on the oscars stage. ?????? Reporter: After the show she underwent surgery to restore blood flow to the left side of her brain and got support from famous friends as she recovered. Hugh Jackman, her co-star was there every single day facetiming her. Reporter: She tells "People" magazine I can laugh about it now, but it was crazy. I'm used to working in the theater and the show must go on. ??? This is me ?????? Now, after her surgery she had to relearn how to walk, talk, write and live again. She says she has a brand-new brain for all intents and purposes and has to rewire it and will be on medication for the rest of her life. Remarkable she was able to perform after hearing what she endured. You can read more in the new "People" magazine which is on newsstands Friday. You hear the story. It is incomprehensible that she still went through with it. Kudos. She should have won an Oscar, by the way. Can I just say that? You're right about that. Unbelievable. Glad she's doing well. Your jaw drops when you hear what she went through.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.