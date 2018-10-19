Transcript for Kendall Jenner lashes out at TMZ after alleged stalker scare

Now to the Kendall Jenner lashing out at TMZ for putting her, quote, life in danger accusing the website of revealing her address after alleged stalker made his way to her swimming pool. ABC's Chris Connelly here with that story. Chris, good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, whit. Kendall Jenner's strong words on social media very much conveying her deep concerns after a troubling incident with an alleged stalker outside her home in Los Angeles. Who or what does Kendall Jenner say has been putting my life in danger? Not exactly what you'd suspect. The LAPD on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old alleged stalker standing on Jenner's front porch and charged him with criminal trespass. But on social media, the 22-year-old Jenner aimed at ire at TMZ and the celebrity news gatherers' report on the incident. How do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house? You released not only photos but my location. When you release the exact location to where I live that is putting my life in danger. Kendall Jenner has a new stalker. This one is different. She lives in a beautiful gated community. Multimillion dollar homes. Reporter: The times square report does not appear to identify Jenner's location. Only saying that she lives in a gated community that the stalker had allegedly gained access to by climbing down through the surround hills. TMZ also showing two photographs apparently near where Jenner lives but neither of which appearing to show Jenner's exact address. Yesterday they find the guy on her front porch. He scales the mountainside again and this time the cops come and they nab him. Reporter: TMZ said in a statement we reported on a public criminal case that has been filed against this individual. We never reported on her location. There is also a history of famous people objecting to intrusive videographers such as Halle berry calling out a paparazzo taking pictures of her child. I'm doing something honorable. I'm not harassing people. Reporter: Meanwhile Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker is due back in court next month. And there's a report that security at Jenner's home is being beefed up. The report from TMZ. Well, one thing everyone can agree on, celebrity stalking is a serious matter that's had tragic consequences. Inside strong feelings from Kendall Jenner, self-aware words. I know what I signed up for. You know if you watched young people dealing with celebrity you can't help but ask do you. Do you really? But someone in the swimming pool is a different level. That's upsetting. You can certainly understand somebody's strong feelings in that. A lot of emotions over privacy. Coming up, the lottery

