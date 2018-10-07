Transcript for Kylie Jenner says she is no longer using temporary lip fillers

M in alive. Ah. Keep our eyes O Always, thank you, Sara. K Jenner revealing she removed T lip fillers that made so many headlines when she -- got T as a teen. We'll speakith D Ashton back ust a moment but first Amy is back with a those detail. We know so many teens have be watchin her following her. She revealed she first began getting fillers at 15 years old but now at 20 E's apparely Ying no more. This ismalibu malibu with liner. I it all over my ps. Repr: Her claim to fame has been her fans' obsession with her fulls. I think it's kind of cool. Reporter: Kylie Jenner whose lips became plump in 2 now revealing she is noonger enhancing her lips with temporary fillers. Sharing thes photos of her natu lips on instagr confirming to fn her comment section got rid of all my filler. In 2015 she admitted to lip enhance and said on her show "Life of kylie" she began to inject her lips at 15 after a boy she liked said she had small lips. I took that ry hard. Just when a guy youe says that. Rter: In 2014 she out denied the allegation of enhancements saying she's astic sryors hurt my feelings to beest Andre kind of insulting adding jus in case anyone forge I'm 16. Almost 229,0 T between 13 and Y old had either mal invasive or surgical cosmetic procedures last year. Experts say teens may be see cost medic enhancemen as a way to deal with self-esteem and emotional issueshat may eventually change as they gder. It's very common for young teens to usestic surgery to deal with emotional issues and to try to raise their sesteem. He response on soc media been overwhelmy positive. Some followers say S looks like the old kylie. Robin. All right, Amy, Dr. Ashton is back. Tell us how they work. Mini med school,he most common filler Isa or orcid a the way it work, it is aub that pulls R into thesuo if youmaginer dry old kitchen GE, that one is without the fill a you do when ydd that hyaloc acid or any nr of fillers, it pulls water in. That is literally what's going on in the tissue.not's tporary so it'll wear in time or there are anti,stances tt can counteract that fr in some cases a dissolve. Ene sayetting it removed. Michael a me to ask you does it leave stretch marks. Itep H much you're putting in andkin is finitelyic and resilient so it can deform theskin. Here's the risks whenou're king about an add less sent or young adult with these type of cosmetic procedures. Ths always the potential though it's small for infection, scarring, discarter. Is common and definitely a ssibility. And there is possibi F long-term damage. These fillve not been studied for 30, 40, 50 years. If you use them atge 15 we don't know what you'll look like you're 70 and obviously E is a big cost issue. Theseredibly expensive. So if you're a parent and you have a teen who seen this and says, hey, mom, I or, want this, what advice do you have. First of all, it's not just girls. Majority are add less scent or Ung girls but affectss too. From the parentsandpoint ask questi why they're unhappy. If it'secse a boy or girl ma a moment, boy, that's something you wanto JP all over and target a root cause and not just put a band-aid on then askhe provider, are they board certified. What is their opinion on this age group and usinghese kind of cosmetic enhancements and, wrong,have a saying in surgery, a good surgeonws when to cut. A gr surgeon knows when not . So I think that real applies to this case. I mean, a 14-yead or 15-year-old walks into a cosmetic dermatologist office and sa start filling up my ce, think the best medical response is,'m going to do. To find why. That's the thing. I an, look, there are adults are fully formed in terms of our E and self-esteem. How can you et a 15-year-old or ear-old to really B at terms with that so it's about ting the whole person. As always,jen,hanks so ch. A of good advice.let's check in with

