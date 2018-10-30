Transcript for Matthew McConaughey gives back for 'National First Responders Day'

That was a special time. Tomorrow, tune in and right now "Pop news," shall we? So much going on. Kiss is here. Matthew mcconaughey giving back. He's teaming up with wild Turkey whiskey to celebrate national first responders day. He visited the Houston police and fire departments, the 911 call center. A hospital, all in his home state of Texas. Thanking them all for their service during and after hurricane Harvey and what better way to say thank you with Turkey and bourbon. The Oscar winner, that's what math thuts says. He delivered lumps and said about the day, quote, the number of heroic pen and women on the front lines of natural disasters is simply staggering. I am honored to be in Houston to recognize how important these folks are. We thank you, Matthew. He's right. I was trying to work in all right, all right, all right, but this is like -- You just did work it in. Check that box. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Mindy kaling giving us a little insight into her friendship with Oprah. There they are. Well, during the appearance on busy Philipps' late night show they revealed there's almost nothing that will stop her returning a text message from the talk show queen and, guys, I mean nothing. Check it out. I will say when I was in labor with my baby I got a bunch of texts but she texted me about something about like her magazine and I remember I'm literally in labor and was like, of course, anything. I didn't even tell her I was in labor because it was like anything you want, of course. Anything for Oprah. That is dedication. You might remember the two became very close while filming "A wrinkle in time" with Reese Witherspoon and remain the best of friends. Remember the baby gift Oprah got her. The entire library of kids' books. Oprah, line one. And finally, this might be the greatest idea in history of Halloween. I mean, Reese's, the king of peanut butter cups has found a way to get rid of any candy you can't pawn off on sibling with their candy exchange vending machine. Put in your sugar daddy, candy corn, George's case and almost like magic, out pops a Reese's peanut butter cup. One of my favorites. I love it. Yeah. Putting in mounds getting out my Reese's cup. Sounds like a great trade. Citing data 99% of trick-or-treaters said they had traded or wish they could trade some of their candy. The first Halloween exchange vending machine makes its debut right here tomorrow. At "Gma"? No. In the city. You mean here as in New York state. We thought it was "Gma." Not a bad idea. Get in line, because that's going to be a long line for that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.