Transcript for Meghan Markle gives empowering speech on feminism, women's suffrage

We want to turn to the royal road trip. They are still on the road. Harry and Meghan are now in new Zealand, talking about a really important topic to them. Mental health, after the duchess delivered that powerful speech on feminism. ABC's James Longman has been there every single step of the way. Meghan is also making some headlines about a dress that costs 56 whole bucks, James. Reporter: That is right. Kia Ora and hello from new Zealand. Meghan has worn de designer outfits just about every day, but this day, she is about ready to kick back. It was an asos black maternity dress, and I'm sure soon like everything else, it will be totally sold out. The world tour reaching new heights this morning in incredible New Zealand. Typically animated by their many fans, with the traditional hosts. And it doesn't get much wilder than New Zealand. A big part of this tour has been about conservation and where better for Meghan and Harry to show the world they care about nature than beautiful new Zealand. After a tree planting ceremony at the national park, a maternal moment for mom-to-be, Meghan, and another gift for the future baby Sussex just like the one William's parents Charles and Diana received for him in 1982. This fourth and final country of the tour, Harry awarded the highest military honor for his work with wounded veterans. And a speech from the duchess, to grant women to vote. Because yes, women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness, the basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future, and that of your community. Reporter: Still buzzing online about what the duchess is wearing, most notably her $56 asos black maternity dress she wore on arrival. Now here on the north island, the couple will be discovering more of this country's breath breathtaking natural beauty. There will be performances and a boot-throwing competition. We saw you with a boomerang, and a kayak. We expect some boots now, James. You may get it. Safe travels.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.