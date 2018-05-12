Transcript for Meghan Markle to experience royal traditions in 1st Christmas married to Prince Harry

We're going to go to the Royals getting in the holiday spirit. Prince William and Kate kicking off their holiday season with a Christmas party for military families while duchess Meghan spends some time with former first lady Michelle Obama. Eva pilgrim is back with us. You have the latest on the palace details. We love the Royals. The duke and duchess of Cambridge playing Santa and landed to deliver holiday cheer to the troops but the two started getting into the Christmas spirit before they even left London. It's the Christmas season at the palace from Buckingham up to Windsor castle. ?????? Kate and William throwing open the doors of kensington palace to host a holiday party for the families of servicemen and women serving overseas. Kate with a short speech for everyone attending. I can't imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on service. Reporter: William telling a party guest I can't do this and look after my children at the same time. It was a really relaxed festive atmosphere at the party from the moment they arrived. They were blasted with fake snow and laughing and really enjoying it. They were chatting to a lot of the families. Reporter: Today the royal couple take their holiday cheer to Cyprus meeting some of the parents of the children they met. But before leaving, a glamorous turn overnight for Kate at the queen's Dimmick reception at Buckingham palace. Kate with I adazzling accessory, the lover's knot tiara, a favorite of princess Diana's. Not in attendance overnight Meghan Markle. But earlier this week the duchess of Sussex privately meeting Michelle Obama backstage at the former first lady's book tour and British papers reporting they spoke at length about supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities and maybe pregnancy tips. This comes as the world awaiting Meghan's announcement of her first royal charity next year. We're not going to find out what causes she has chosen to lend her patronage to until early next year but can expect her to focus on women's issues not just focusing on women in the uk but also focusing on women in developing countries and the challenges they might face. Meghan has been having meetings with different charities trying to determine which ones she will work with and got a glimpse of her growing baby bump out for a charity event, a Carol service for charity they were at so people were staring. Everyone is staring at her belly right now. What every woman wants. Anything we see, you know we'll report on. Thank you. Rob, what's going on?

