-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle gives empowering speech on feminism, women's suffrage
-
Now Playing: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge throw party for military families
-
Now Playing: Lucas Hedges opens up about working with his 'hero' dad in 'Ben is Back'
-
Now Playing: Amber Heard dishes on Jason Momoa's pranks on 'Aquaman' set
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart to host the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle to experience royal traditions in 1st Christmas married to Prince Harry
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart named host of 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan tests her 1950s hostess etiquette
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Margot Robbie dishes on the upcoming Harley Quinn film
-
Now Playing: Robert Townsend discusses new doc 'Making the Five Heartbeats'
-
Now Playing: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi opens up The Snooki Shop
-
Now Playing: Don't worry 'Friends' fans, the sitcom will be there for you on Netflix in 2019
-
Now Playing: NHL awards Seattle with new team
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day's' exclusive interview with an audience member turned 'Instant Celebrity'!
-
Now Playing: Two 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout' for some big money!
-
Now Playing: Kimberly Williams-Paisley said her husband Brad Paisley "stalked" her
-
Now Playing: 'Baby Spice' Emma Bunton talks Spice Girls reunion
-
Now Playing: Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'
-
Now Playing: Dan + Shay perform 'Speechless' live on 'GMA'