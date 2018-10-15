Transcript for Melinda Gates shares the worst advice she never took

I should look at schools closer to homes front university. Used. And what's the worst advice you received a lot away. College guidance counselor in high school that I went to. Who said to me that I should look at schools closer to home for university. What do you think motivated her to say that to you well I think she was trying to give me what she thought of was realistic advice he or she looked at my grades first quarter freshman year in second quarter and they weren't as good as they should be if I was really inspiring to go to one of those great universities. Luckily I took that advice and it fueled me to say I need to get better grades I. Need to you know show that I can do this work because I really wanna go to any. And the university. And so I think she thought she was giving me great advice. And in a certain sense mean for me it fueled by anger to say no I have to do well. Seabright grades up. I did he worked very hard and left Baghdad got it SAT scores and became valedictorian my high school and then went on members voted best student. Eckert classmates at that time and most likely to succeed. I was pretty determined it sound that bad advice because your entire yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.