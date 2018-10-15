Transcript for Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant open up about 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

How thrilling to be forging pieces of paper that go where? Libraries. I am selling to collectors. How much are you getting for them? I don't know why I told you. It's a waste of a secret. I should have gone out there and gotten a rock and told the rock because I would get a better response. Who else have you told about this? You're not the only one without friends. Melissa Mccarthy, Richard E. Grant in the new movie, "Can you ever forgive me?" Did you know each other beforehand? We didn't. We met on Friday afternoon. We were supposed to start shoot asking did that Monday. It was, like, god, I hope this works out. Yeah. And as you can imagine, she is a nightmare to work with. Yes. Yes. Imagine going to work every day with this person. We know her as the funny one. Yeah. In the film, you are hysterical. It's a dark humor. Now when you are working with somebody who is known to be so hilarious, is there more pressure to deliver the humorous lines, Richard? There is, and I buckled on a daily basis. That's not true. Nothing buckles this one. Look at me, like, this one. What was it like between takes? Depending on -- there were some scenes that were really difficult and, you know, you have to keep your concentration, but for the rest of it, it was, you know, it became kind of silly and I think sometimes they were, like, okay, and we're shooting because we're both very chatty, and lots to talk about. Yes. Very, very chatty. What do people want -- what do you want them to know about this film, and your character in particular? You play -- your character's name is jack. Yeah. And you're her side kick. We saw you in the clip. You are kindred souls in a lot of ways. Expectedly. You would never expect the characters to kind of need each other, and I think they just needed someone -- someone to see them. They were both so lonely and desperate, and then what a strange kind of fun pair to come together. It was. How was it for you, Richard? Well, he is a con man so he goes out and he is always making some kind of deal with somebody. Out of desperation, he colludes with Melissa's character. They have this sort of love/hate relationship all the way through. Off the screen, it's love/love. You and Ben had an anniversary. Our 13-year anniversary. 13-month -- We gave ourselves to Richard E. Grant. He came over and Ben made Richard hamburgers. Yes. It was a great anniversary. You have been married more than 30 years, so what is your marital advice? We began a conversation in 1983 and we're still talking and we're still in the same bed. Still got it. This is a man of few words. I like him. Not really. We're not seeing the real Richard? No. He said before, I'm not going to say a word. You have to say everything. So I'm, like -- Well, you ought to see this film. Melissa, always great to see you. My love to you, your mom, your

