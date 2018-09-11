Transcript for Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, IVF in new memoir 'Becoming'

I felt lost and alone and I feel I felt like I feel. Book 'cause I didn't know how common miscarriages. War because we don't talk of we sit in our own pain. Thinking that somehow we are broken. So that's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mother is about the fact that miscarriages happen and the biological clock is real because. A production is limited and I realized that is I was 34 and 35 we had. Team to do idea I think it's the worst thing that we do we jetted as women share. The truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don't work.

