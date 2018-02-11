Transcript for Michelle Obama talks to Robin Roberts for ABC special on her new memoir, 'Becoming'

You just got back from a big assignment. I had an excused absence yesterday on assignment in Chicago where I had a great day with former first lady Michelle Obama. She spent some time outside of her childhood home all part of an ABC news exclusive for her very personal new book "Becoming." See it on Sunday, November 11th at 9:00 P.M. Eastern time. Mrs. Obama will join us live on "Gma" on Tuesday, November 13th. I'll go back to Chicago for that. She is giving 10% of all the tickets sold on her book tour to local and community organizations and she made a donation to her old high school. We visited them yesterday and surprised this class and she told them about the tickets, as well and it was just -- I can't wait for you to see that. Pretty rocking book tour? All across the country and people are coming out and she's excited about sharing her journey, her story. Excused absence. Who signed the slip? I got a hall pass.

