Misty Copeland opens up about 'The Nutcracker' on 'GMA'

More
The first African-American principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theater discusses her big screen debut live on "GMA."
6:08 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Misty Copeland opens up about 'The Nutcracker' on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58660102,"title":"Misty Copeland opens up about 'The Nutcracker' on 'GMA' ","duration":"6:08","description":"The first African-American principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theater discusses her big screen debut live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/misty-copeland-opens-nutcracker-gma-58660102","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.