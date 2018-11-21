Transcript for Former NFL star Jeff Rohrer hopes his wedding to Joshua Ross 'helps current players'

on Sunday Jeff Rohrer became first known former pro football player to tie the knot in a same-sex marriage and "Nightline's" juju Chang is here with more. Good to see you. It's such a happy story. You snow, Jeff Rohrer played football for the Dallas cowboys during the glory days and believes if he had come out back in the '80s he would have been let go. Today he says his friends and former teammates could not have been more supportive. Jeff Rohrer never set out to be a pioneer. My generation, it was -- it just never was part of the narrative. Reporter: As a linebacker for the Dallas cowboys he was worried about tackling players not breaking down barriers but for all these years running down the field he was running from the truth. That he was gay. I was living the life of a straight man for most of my life and then when my wife and I eventually got divorced, just, you know, followed my heart. Reporter: Now Jeff is the first known former NFL player to be in a same-sex marriage married this Sunday to skin care expert to the stars, Joshua Ross. Their relationship kept a secret for most in Jeff's life going public making him uneasy, even with wedding planning under way, there were jitters. I wanted to announce the wedding months ago and Jeff just wasn't ready for that and so literally we didn't tell anybody about the wedding until maybe six weeks before. I figured the worst with my kids, feared the worst with my family and my friends, feared the worst with my teammates and with past teammates and I would say 99.4%, I was wrong. Reporter: They started an Instagram account hoping that those who are struggling will reach out. People have already been reaching out. There was a young kid that played -- I don't think it was professional baseball, I think it was college baseball but he basically sent a long message saying thank you very much, I need advice. Reporter: You know, Jeff pointed out among the biggest hurdles was telling his ex-wife and now teenage kids but the newlyweds say they are one big happy modern family. Love is love.

