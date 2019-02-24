Transcript for Oscars 2019 funniest moments

Good evening and welcome to the one million such I don't know why. Harden not your hope. But we're gonna stand here a little too long for the people who get USA today tomorrow we'll think that we hope today. There is no coast tonight there won't be a popular. Movie category and Mexico did not speak for the wall. And I. New Orleans and sophistication adjust to quality. Of the most affect the cost from. These artists creating a seeds of textiles with authenticity. Yet never distract from the story. Everywhere in the world African friends like like I'm that we'll have much. In fronts I've had people scandal criminal you see what can now forever on all you backstage oh Gibson came up to me like what kind of weapon. Percent of the wood off of that but the look on the part of tonight's. About bad thing. Could be in this case to pay with these extraordinary women and then closed Sunday. He's been my eyes of this anonymous is not higher I wanted to be and I think you're amazing. Biggest boxed you don't like it don't go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.