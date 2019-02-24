-
Now Playing: Oscars 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Green Book' take home multiple awards
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek on Oscar win: 'We're longing for stories like this'
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2019 funniest moments
-
Now Playing: The celebs were rocking major bling at this year's Oscar's
-
Now Playing: Gaga, J.Lo, Glenn Close: Our round up of the best red carpet looks of the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: 1st black woman to win an Oscar in production design opens up backstage
-
Now Playing: Regina King dedicates 1st Oscar win to James Baldwin
-
Now Playing: Fresh off her Oscars win, Regina King talks about about what her mom means to her
-
Now Playing: Ruth Carter speaks out about her historic Oscars win
-
Now Playing: See how stars are getting ready for the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Countdown to the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Hitting that perfect Oscar note
-
Now Playing: 91st Academy Award airs Sunday night
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy on scoring 2nd Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: Oscar history of 'A Star Is Born'
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek on telling his immigrant mother he wanted to be an actor
-
Now Playing: Spike Lee on his first Best Director nomination: 'Everything is timing'
-
Now Playing: Will Lady Gaga win her 1st Oscar?
-
Now Playing: A look back at the Best Actress nominees' road to the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Will Sam Rockwell win back-to-back Best Supporting Actor Oscars?