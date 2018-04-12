Transcript for Pete Davidson pens open letter to fans about mental health, online trolls

We go on to our "Gma" cover story. "Saturday night live's" Pete Davidson sharing a candid message about his mental health battle and the bullying he's facing following his split with Ariana grande. Erielle reshef has that story for us. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Pete's sense of humor has made him a fixture on "Snl" but in that post the harassment he sustained over the past few months has been far from funny. It's been a roller coaster year for comedian Pete Davidson. Now in an emotional Instagram post the "Saturday night live" star opening up about personal attacks and his struggles with mental health writing, I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any name, never said a word about anyone or anything. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months. The 25-year-old candid about living with borderline personality disorder. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only trying to help kids like myself who don't want to be on this Earth. Someone with this disorder will be especially vulnerable because they are so sensitive and so convinced that people don't like them. Reporter: Davidson going on to say, I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy, the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. His five-month whirlwind romance to pop star Ariana grande ending in a broken engagement back in October. Davidson later addressing the split on "Snl" in November. I know some of you are curious about the breakup but the truth is it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. Reporter: Ariana showing nothing but respect for her ex in her latest single "Thank you next". ??? For being so thankful ??? Reporter: Pete sitting down the trolls promising his fans no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't. He's been public and open about his diagnosis and it is courageous of him and extremely important. Reporter: It is courageous, indeed. Davidson also thanked those who defended him writing I see you and I love you. At last check this morning his posts had more than 800,000 likes and a flood of positive comments. It really just proves words matter. Words can hurt. Always do. Thank you, erielle. Good to see that support.

