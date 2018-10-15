Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told family baby news at Princess Eugenie's wedding

George, now to the big news all over the world that duchess Meghan and prince Harry are expecting a baby. They are due this spring. Let's go back to James Longman in Australia where the couple is right now. Good morning again, James. Reporter: Hi, robin. Yeah, that's right. We are in stunning Sydney, and the world is going crazy. This tour hasn't even begun yet and already we have massive news. Meghan is pregnant. Finally after weeks of media speculation, kensington palace confirmed the news everyone was waiting for just six months after their fairy tale wedding. Harry and Meghan with due next April. She is in good health, 12 weeks ago. Kensington palace making the announcement just after they touched down holding hands in Sydney on their royal tour. The couple making no secret they had hoped to start a family after their engagement. Children? Not currently, no. No, of course, you know. One step at a time, and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future. Reporter: A royal play mate for prince George, princess Charlotte and prince Louis, the queen's fourth grandchild. Prince Harry sharing how much his mother would have loved the grandchild. It's days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. Reporter: And I'm sure Diana will be jumping up and down with joy just like the tens of thousands of people who will be lining the streets in this part of the world to see the happy couple. It's brilliant news. Robin. Very, very, very happy for them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.