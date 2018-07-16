Prince Louis looks adorable in new royal christening photos

More
Sara Haines reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
3:32 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Louis looks adorable in new royal christening photos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56616463,"title":"Prince Louis looks adorable in new royal christening photos","duration":"3:32","description":"Sara Haines reports the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/prince-louis-adorable-royal-christening-photos-56616463","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.