-
Now Playing: 'Riverdale' and '90210' star Luke Perry hospitalized and under observation: Rep
-
Now Playing: Luke Perry hospitalized due to unknown medical issue
-
Now Playing: Janice Dean opens up about her career
-
Now Playing: Brie Larson and Annette Bening on empowering women
-
Now Playing: Are performers expected to discuss politics?
-
Now Playing: Pamela Adlon voices 'King of the Hill's Bobby
-
Now Playing: Alfre Woodard is the most believable person in the world
-
Now Playing: Alfre Woodard gives Michael a warm hug, talks kids and more
-
Now Playing: Did a pig or a person paint these?
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth publishes 1st Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Jaina Lee Ortiz talks that major 'Station 19' cliffhanger!
-
Now Playing: 'Mad About You' reboot staring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser coming to Spectrum
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' judges describe contestant as a 'winner'
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' auditions continue
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' host has stage 4 pancreatic cancer
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly arrested, faces new sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Moments that proved these female Marvel heroes were no damsels in distress
-
Now Playing: First look at 'Star Wars: Resistance' season finale
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dog disrupts someone's yoga session in hilarious video