Great audience, and we have great guests to bring out. He is an actor, producer, comedian, Broadway star. He is about to add author to his resume. Please welcome Sean Hayes. Thank you so much. Hi. Yay! You just make us happy. There you go. Come on. It's so high. Why is it so high? My god. Wait. Where is the thing? I think it's on the other -- there you go. There you go. Oh, George. Wait. I don't want to make you feel uncomfortable or anything, but shouldn't you be in jail today? Oh, that's George papadopoulos. Oh. We all look alike. I'm so sorry. Sorry. So sorry. That's why we do what we do. What are you going to do? Notice the holiday spirit that we're in. And we understand, Sean. You are a man of many talents and gifts, and you were an elf back in the day. Not just any old elf, but for Kenny Rogers' tour. I moved to Los Angeles to get a job and I went to the Kenny Rogers Christmas tour to do the first half of his concert. I'm in the baseball hat, and there is Kenny in the back. Obviously it was just a couple of weeks ago, and it was a lot of fun, but, you know, he would give the microphone to the audience to sing a lot so we joked with him and started calling him the rambler instead of the gambler because he would talk a lot in between. I don't know, George. What do you do? No. What do you do? You set the stage for the Christmas half of the show. So he would sing all his great standards, you know, and then it would be time to put the Christmas trees and everything, and we were doing the stuff as elves and they kept adding stuff for the elves to do, like, setting the lights up and then, like, the cords and we were, like, you know, we're not really elves. We're human beings dressed as elves. Do you bring that same enthusiasm home for the holidays when you do -- Sure, if there is enough alcohol, yeah. No. Yeah, no. I take my husband, Scott, and he is right there in the front row. Hello, Scott. He is not allowed to speak or look up here. No. We have a great time at the holidays. We started our own tradition and we have a big brunch on Christmas day and it's really fun. Exactly what I wanted. Tell us about "Plum." It's a book that I wrote, and it's how the sugar plum fairy got her wings. What we have in common is a creativeness, a love for music. He does the music for "Will & grace," and CNN and all those things. When I was a kid, I used to listen to "The nutcracker" on a record over and over, and that was a vinyl thing. I knew every song in the ballet, and I was obsessed with it, and he was too, and I was, like, this is an insane story. So trippy like there is a mouse king. So we thought, let's do an origin story for all the characters, but we started with plum because that's the most popular one. What is it like working together on a project like this? It was great. That's exactly right. We have a good time. We're both creative types and we have our opinions, but I think we find respectful ground and we come to something that hopefully is a good end product. I say you have to fall in respect with somebody, not in love. If you fall in respect with them, everything else will fall in place. A little wisdom for today. Yeah. Fall in respect. I like that. That's interesting. You wrote it in Spanish. So anything like that? Well, there is always a little bit of probably an actor who does a character. There is parts to of him that are in it, and Sean's humor and so forth is rampant inside of jack Mcfarland. That's what comes home is a lot of just the fun and humor, but certainly not nearly the antics. Oh. That would be such fun. It comes out in our videos I think. Yeah. We understand you do other projects today. Tell us about this lip syncing business that is happening. When we had down time, Scott said, do you want to make a video, like, a -- I was, like, what kind of video? He was, like, a lip sync video, and there is one. We literally -- that was our first one. That was the first one we did, and it was just, like, I took the dogs for a walk around the block and I memorized that rap part by Iggy Azalea, and I figured for us and a couple of friends and, like, 40 million people, and it was nuts. We were onto something so, we made tons of them. One of them is Barbara streisand's rendition of "Jingle bells." Why that one? It's one of the funniest sopgs in the world because she since it like she is on cocaine, right? Sorry, no. And so -- and so -- look. That's the background of universal. We totally crashed it. But anyway. We don't have the rights. We don't have the rights for you guys. Darn it. I found that out before the show. You can pay for it, but we couldn't obviously make, like, a family-friendly video. This just in. We paid for it. Did we pay for it? We're cheap. Did we pay for it? I guess I don't get paid today then. Yeah. ??? Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse sleigh ??? ??? jingle jingle bells oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh ??? ?????? I noticed that Sean is now missing and Scott is now missing as well because we thought we have some love Sean and so they have agreed to do one of their lip syncing situations. Let's do it. Don't look over there. Don't look over there. He's really getting into it. His teeth? I'm not quite sure. Give us a sign. Are you ready, gentlemen? Here we go. Okay. And you're on. ?????? ??? someone snitched on me ??? ??? oh, I'm getting nothing for Christmas ??? ??? mommy and daddy are mad ??? ??? I'm getting nothing for Christmas ??? ??? because I ain't been nothing but bad ??? ??? so you better be good, whatever you do because if you are bad I'm warning you ??? ??? you'll get nothing for Christmas ?????? Bravo. Bravo. A chip for you guys. Good morning, America. "Plum" is out now, and everyone in our audience is going home with a copy.

