Transcript for Serena Williams sings topless for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

has learned and we always learn something new with "Pop news" and Lara. Yes, we do. Good morning, you guys. Happy Monday, everybody. We're going to begin with our friend, Serena Williams going topless for a good cause. As you know, it's breast cancer awareness month, and to promote self-checks, the 23-time grand slam singles champ getting our attention and making a great point as she sings -- this is her voice -- the 1990 hit, "I touch myself." ??? I search myself ??? ??? I don't want anybody else when I think about you I touch myself ??? ??? oh ??? Wow. That was incredible. And great song because that's exactly what you are supposed to do for self-examinations. No shame in that game. Serena said, yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors all around the world. Early detection is key. Yes. Serena worked with a vocal coach on the video, and a little fun fact she actually recorded pop tracks or rap tracks back in 2011. I could not find them this morning. I will try. She made her music video debut in 2016's song "Sorry" by -- Beyonce. Did you read that on the prompter? No. I knew it. Her voice, so powerful and that was a cappella. She has another future if she wants one. Absolutely. She has got a good day job, but she is good. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Dwayne Johnson getting his priorities just right. No surprise that the rock is a busy man right now currently working on not one, not two, but four new films scheduled for next year, but that did not stop him from making time for his 2-year-old daughter, posting this picture. Check this out. And he explains that he was heading off to work when she told him, you really need your nails painted, daddy. She would not take a no for an answer. The softy he is, he sat down late for work and a nice shade of red on his nails. He posted the #noremoverneeded. He is not as hard as the name makes. Very nice. We love that this morning. And finally it's time for liftoff. Coming in overnight, your first look at the new biopic on sir Elton John. It's being described as an epic fantasy, starting with his days at the royal academy of music in London. Kingsman fame is stepping into John's platform shoes, showing off his talent, singing the song "Rocket man." Check this out. ??? It's going to be a long, long time till touchdown brings me around ??? Him and Serena. This morning, that signature with the gold jacket, very sparkly glasses. The movie will be produced by Elton John himself and his partner who promised, oh, you're in for a wild ride. Elton, we kind of expect Thad. "Rocket man" flying into theaters summer of 2019. Must watch. Thanks so much, and now to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.