-
Now Playing: Bishop Michael Curry on his sermon at the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry delivers the royal wedding address
-
Now Playing: Tony Awards highlights
-
Now Playing: Exclusive tour: Behind the scenes of 'Aladdin' on Broadway
-
Now Playing: Stoneman Douglas drama students perform at Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Inside Becca's group date
-
Now Playing: Kelly Preston on how to keep a marriage 'fresh'
-
Now Playing: Steph Curry talks NBA Finals win
-
Now Playing: Robert De Niro delivers anti-Trump tirade at Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez opens up about what's next for her and Alex Rodriguez
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle joins royal family at Trooping the Colour
-
Now Playing: New details of Anthony Bourdain's final days
-
Now Playing: Vince Vaughn arrested for suspected DUI
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: 'Becca Bowl' is more violent than intended
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez talks about the meaning behind her hit 'El Anillo' or 'The Ring'
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber hit with a lawsuit over an alleged scuffle at a Cleveland bar in 2016
-
Now Playing: Ricky Martin on coming to terms with his sexuality: 'I wish I could come out again'
-
Now Playing: Capitals bring Stanley Cup to DC restaurant
-
Now Playing: The Golden State Warriors won the 2018 NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 92nd birthday