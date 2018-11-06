Steph Curry talks NBA Finals win

More
The Golden State Warriors point guard in a live appearance on "Good Morning America" opened up about his team's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
6:03 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steph Curry talks NBA Finals win

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55803804,"title":"Steph Curry talks NBA Finals win","duration":"6:03","description":"The Golden State Warriors point guard in a live appearance on \"Good Morning America\" opened up about his team's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/steph-curry-talks-nba-finals-win-55803804","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.