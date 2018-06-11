-
Now Playing: Joe Giudice Reports to Prison
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' star blames arrest on 'buried emotions'
-
Now Playing: Family adopts 4 siblings to complete their family of 12
-
Now Playing: Can't get your kids off their devices? These automatic kill switches can help
-
Now Playing: Teresa Giudice on how she's coping with her husband's pending deportation
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
-
Now Playing: Voters to elect senator, governor in Florida
-
Now Playing: How people are helping others get to the polls
-
Now Playing: USOC moves to take over USA Gymnastics in wake of sexual abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Single mom almost missed out on $350M Powerball jackpot
-
Now Playing: Daylight saving time, marijuana legalization among ballot initiatives
-
Now Playing: On the ground at the polls: Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia
-
Now Playing: New concerns about election security as voters head to the polls
-
Now Playing: What's at stake and the battleground states to watch
-
Now Playing: Severe storms targeting South, East on Election Day
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers closing message ahead of midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign ad pulled from airwaves
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Jamia Wilson says equal rights is driving her to vote
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Carrie Sheffield on why you should vote
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: AAP strongly denounces spanking in new guidelines