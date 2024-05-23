Video shows Delta baggage handlers tossing college team’s golf clubs

The airline has apologized after video from the East Tennessee State golf team went viral shows baggage handlers tossing the team’s equipment onto the tarmac while unloading the plane.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live