-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'It's a very scary time for young men in America'
-
Now Playing: Woman sings musical parody of 'Scary time for boys' in wake of Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Now Playing: Inside the ultimate American Music Awards fan experience
-
Now Playing: Actor Timothee Chalamet was nervous to act with 'The Office' star
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees reacts to making NFL history
-
Now Playing: The best moments backstage at the American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Inside Taylor Swift's record-breaking night at the AMAs
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift gets political at American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: New 'Top Gun' sequel on-set photos revealed
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees sets all-time passing-yardage record
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ellie Kemper says she would shop online while filming 'The Office'
-
Now Playing: Zombie or Vampire: Is this the hardest college application question ever?
-
Now Playing: Odell Beckham Jr. spotted his 'twin' and his reaction was priceless
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper and Sara Haines compete in Midwest trivia
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross hints at what to expect at this year's American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper explains the story behind her new book 'Squirrel Days'
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Nancy McKeon speaks out after 'Dancing' elimination
-
Now Playing: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators create novel for teens tackling anxiety
-
Now Playing: John Goodman says 'Roseanne' controversy sparked a downward spiral