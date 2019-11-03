Adopted woman searches for biological siblings, learns there are 13 of them

Shaquanna Bell, 33, of Houston, Texas, was adopted as a baby and went searching Facebook to see if she had any biological brothers and sisters in the world.
2:00 | 03/11/19

Transcript for Adopted woman searches for biological siblings, learns there are 13 of them

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

