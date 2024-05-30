Adorable 3-year-old helps mom with master’s hood at graduation ceremony

When Natasha S. Alford took her 3-year-old son, Julian, onstage for her master’s hooding ceremony, she didn’t expect what happened next.

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live