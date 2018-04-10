'Anxious mom's' photo series shines light on maternal mental health

More
Desiree Fortin's Instagram photo series "Confessions of an Anxious Mom" aims to let moms with anxiety know they are not alone.
0:42 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Anxious mom's' photo series shines light on maternal mental health
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58290787,"title":"'Anxious mom's' photo series shines light on maternal mental health","duration":"0:42","description":"Desiree Fortin's Instagram photo series \"Confessions of an Anxious Mom\" aims to let moms with anxiety know they are not alone.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/anxious-moms-photo-series-shines-light-maternal-mental-58290787","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.